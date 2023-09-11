Shanti Das Launches New Podcast, “the mibo show,” In Hip-Hop’s 50th to Promote Mental and Physical Health in the Black Community

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

With “the mibo show,” Shanti Das takes on mental and physical heals with the help of legends like Erick Sermon, DMC, Doug E. Fresh, MC Lyte, Yo-Yo and more.

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, Shanti Das, a well-respected figure in the music industry, has unveiled a groundbreaking podcast titled “the mibo show.” This platform tackles the often-overlooked mental and physical health challenges faced by artists in the Hip-Hop industry while harnessing the influential power of the culture to enhance the well-being of people of color.

Das, who has made it her mission to prioritize mental and physical health, hopes that “the mibo show” will serve as a source of inspiration for the Hip-Hop community, encouraging them to make their mental and physical well-being a top priority.

Das has already featured Erick Sermon of EPMD, Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C., Doug E. Fresh, and more. The latest podcast features rap legends MC Lyte and Yo-Yo in a discussion specifically dealing with women’t issues.

The name “the mibo show” itself reflects the show’s core message, derived from the fusion of “mi,” representing the mind, and “bo,” symbolizing the body. By recognizing the intrinsic connection between mental and physical wellness, the podcast aims to empower individuals to adopt a holistic approach to their health.

Throughout the episodes, “the mibo show” delves into a range of health issues that disproportionately affect Black individuals. Each installment features experts from Johnson & Johnson who provide valuable insights, statistics, and resources to listeners. Topics span across mental health, heart disease, diabetes, amputation, stroke prevention, hip replacement, and more.

Das’s personal commitment to promoting mental and physical health originated from her own struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts. After the tragic loss of her best friend to suicide, Das realized the urgency of prioritizing her own well-being.

Reflecting on her journey, Das shared in a statement, “Following my friend’s death and my own suicidal ideation, I soon realized that I needed a change. This change began with much-needed conversations. In the entertainment industry, there was a constant ‘go, go, go’ mentality, leaving little time to pause, reflect, and simply talk, whether about health or anything else. Conversations were lacking back then, but they are imperative now.”

In 2016, Shanti Das founded “Silence the Shame,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to erasing the stigma surrounding mental health. During the challenging COVID-19 pandemic, she continued her advocacy work by hosting health and wellness check-ins on her Instagram Live, which eventually evolved into original YouTube content.

As “the mibo show” continues to gain momentum, it stands as a powerful testament to Shanti Das’s dedication to fostering vital conversations and positive change within the Hip-Hop community and beyond.

Episode 1 – Mental Health in the Black Community

Guests: Darryl McDaniels (DMC) from Run-D.M.C. and Vanessa Broadhurst, EVP, Global Corporate Affairs of Johnson & Johnson

Episode 2 – Health & Hip-Hop

Guests: Doug E. Fresh, Dr. Olajide Williams from Hip-Hop Public Health, and Vanessa Broadhurst, EVP, Global Corporate Affairs of Johnson & Johnson

Episode 3 – Hip Replacement & Hip-Hop

Guests: Big Tigger and Keith Palmer, Worldwide Vice President of Hip Reconstruction for DePuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson



Episode 4 (August 11) – Heart Health and Hip-Hop

Guests: Erick Sermon and Dr. JaBaris Swain, Cardiovascular Medical Executive of Johnson & Johnson Recorded before a live audience in the heart of Times Square

Episode 5 – Ladies First: Hip-Hop & Women’s Health

MC Lyte and Yo-Yo join forces to dive into the world of women’s health and wellness. Join them as they bring their unique perspectives and experiences to the forefront, discussing everything from physical fitness to mental well-being within the context of the Hip-Hop community.