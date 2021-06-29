DMX Coming Back To Life In Final Movie “Doggmen”

DMX will make one last appearance in an upcoming movie, thanks to technology.

Fans will get the opportunity to see DMX for one last time on a cinematic screen after producers decided to use technology to complete his last project.

According to Tara Reid, she and the rap legend were tapped to co-star opposite each other in a film before he died.

Likening him to another rap multi-hyphenate, the “American Pie” party girl invoked Tupac Shakur’s memory while talking about the Ruff Ryder general.

She shared, “It’s a movie called Doggmen. It’s his (DMX’s) last film and it was really interesting because he didn’t get to finish the whole film. They had to do what they did with Paul Walker (in ‘Furious 7’, his last, posthumous, ‘Fast & Furious’ project),” Reid continued.

“They make these facial sculptures and they put it on a face, and it looks exactly like him. It’s crazy. The last couple of scenes that he has to film, that will be what they are doing. It’s incredible and it looks so real. So, that is how they are going to film his last scenes, and I’ll be in those scenes with him.”

“I think everyone was absolutely broken by DMX’s (death),” she said. “He wasn’t just a great rapper, but he was a poet. I think he was one of the best rappers of our time, and this movie explains that. The last person that really did that was Tupac.”

Reid also gave her opinion on what Doggmen will be.

“I think it will be a great film. He’s a great actor, he’s a voice, and that mattered a lot to him. I think he will be really happy about how this movie comes out and looks. It’s DMX, and just to be a part of that history with him is pretty much incredible.”

There is no release date for the Doggmen, but some details have been revealed. Written and directed by Antonio Simmons, the movie will be an action thriller — a genre of movie that fans love the beloved artist.