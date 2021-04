They say every dog has his day, and DMX officially has his.

Rap icon DMX has been posthumously feted with his own day in his native New York.

The “Slippin'” hitmaker’s birthday on December 18th has been officially declared Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons Day following a vote by New York State Senate members last week.







The vote of approval came days before a public memorial and a private funeral service were held in Brooklyn for the tragic star.

DMX’s family and friends hosted a memorial at The Barclays Center. Kanye West, Nas, Swizz Beatz, Eve, The Lox, Busta Rhymes and others were on hand for the homegoing ceremony dedicated to the rap star.

DMX died from a heart attack following a suspected drug overdose on April 9th. He was just 50-years-old.