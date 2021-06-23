DMX Getting An All-Star Tribute At 2021 BET Awards

A number of superstar rappers who collaborated with DMX will pay tribute to him during a special performance at the BET Awards!

Appropriately, the late rapper DMX will be honored at the upcoming BET Awards.

This weekend during the award show, the major rap stars will come out to pay their respects in a special tribute performance.

Rappers Busta Rhymes, Method Man, the Griselda group, and his producer Swizz Beatz will be on hand to celebrate his life, his talent, and his impact.DMX has killed the BET Awards before:

The artists will surely rock out to some of his biggest songs like “Get at Me Dog” or “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” but fans will be blessed with a song from his posthumous album, Exodus.

This performance will be done under the creative direction of veteran video choreographer Fatima Robinson.

“We look forward to celebrating DMX’s indelible mark in music and pop culture. DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and performances, and his giving spirit. We are proud to pay our respects to a Hip-Hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

DMX transitioned earlier this year, leaving a legacy of more than 74 million records worldwide in his lifetime and amassed 14x-platinum RIAA certifications in the U.S. alone.

The “BET AWARDS” airs LIVE on BET on Sunday, June 27 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT.

