DMX’s Daughter Onboard For Tribute Show In Texas

DMX’s family will honor the late rapper during a concert in Katy, Texas next week!

DMX’s young daughter is set to honor her late father with a performance at a planned tribute show in Texas.

The hip-hop icon, real name Earl Simmons, had been booked for a concert at the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy on May 29th, but following his death on April 9th, the owner decided to turn the event into a special salute for devotees.

Officials have since managed to secure DMX’s fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, and their four-year-old son Exodus, to make an appearance and deliver a short speech at the gig.

The rapper’s eight-year-old daughter Sonovah Hillman, Jr. will take center stage for a spoken word piece, just as she did at DMX’s memorial in Brooklyn, New York, where she wowed mourners with a revamped version of his 1999 classic Slippin’.

The youngster earned wild applause after turning the introspective song about the tragic star’s troubles into a musical testimonial, crediting him with helping her in “growing, learning to hold my head up.”

The bar owner also reveals to TMZ that Sonovah will likely perform just before fellow Ruff Ryder’s member, rapper Drag-On, closes out the show.