DMX’s Daughter Sonovah Pays Tribute To Her Late Father At Texas Show

DMX’s Sonovah daughter gave a great performance in honor of her father during her highly anticipated performance.

Swizz Beats and the Ruff Ryders released DMX’s latest album Exodus on Friday, May 28 as a tribute to the recently deceased icon, but it is his daughter Sonovah’s performance in his honor that made the most noise this weekend.

At 8-years-old, Sonovah Hillman Jr. rocked the mic with her own teeny-bopper rendition of her dad’s songs, “Slippin'” and “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.”

The stage was originally meant for her dad, who was scheduled to perform at the venue before his untimely demise.

The promoters decided to shift the programming and flip it into a tribute memorial for the “Get At Me Dog” rapper and invited his family members to come and receive his flowers.

In addition to Sonovah, her mother, her brother Exodus and DMX’s fiancée Desiree were in attendance.

The Dog’s protegee Drag-On also performed, closing out the night of celebration.

DMX transitioned on April 9, 2021, after slipping into a coma on April 2 at the White Plains Hospital in New York.

He leaves to mourn 15 children: Xavier Simmons, Tacoma Simmons, Sean Simmons, Sasha Simmons, Praise Mary Ella Simmons, Jada Oden-Simmons, Z’riyah Simmons, Emmanuel Simmons, Sonovah Hillman Jr. Simmons, Aaliyah Simmons, Michelle Walton-Simmons, Javon Wayne-Simmons, Exodus Aidyn, and K’dyn Simmons (twins).

His memory will never be forgotten and it is beautiful to see the children push his legacy forward.