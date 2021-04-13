DMX’s Family Releases An Official Statement On Master Recordings & Memorial Services

(AllHipHop News)
Many people around the world are still mourning the untimely passing of Earl “DMX” Simmons. The It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot album creator died on April 2 from a reported heart attack possibly caused by a drug overdose.
Since DMX’s death, there have been a lot of conflicting reports connected to the late emcee/actor. For example, a meme began circulating on social media claiming Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter bought X’s master recordings in order to give those lucrative assets to his children.
Swizz Beatz, the longtime musical partner and close friend of DMX, publicly denied The Carters were involved in a plan to purchase those masters. The super-producer commented “Not true king” under an Instagram post about the story. The surviving relatives of DMX also addressed the matter.
A statement from Earl “DMX” Simmons’ family reads:
There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’ passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.
DMX is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential Hip Hop artists of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Yonkers-raised spitter scored five #1 albums on the Billboard 200, including It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood both reaching the pinnacle of the chart just seven months apart.
Throughout his career, DMX recorded hit collaborations with LL Cool J, Ma$e, Jay-Z, The Lox, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Faith Evans, Sisqó, and other acts. He was nominated for numerous music industry awards. Simmons also starred in several movies such as Belly with Nas, Romeo Must Die with Aaliyah, Exit Wounds with Steven Seagal, and Cradle 2 the Grave with Jet Li.