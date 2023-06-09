DMX’s Son Shares Sweet Piano Cover Of ‘Ruff Ryders’ Anthem’ In Tribute To Late Father 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The six-year-old son of DMX has music flowing through his DNA and is learning to play the piano using his father’s iconic tracks.

DMX’s son Exodus is showing that music runs through his veins with an adorable tribute to his late father.

The charming little boy displayed his talents with a piano rendition of one of his father’s signature tracks “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.”

In a video shared by his mother on Instagram, DMX’s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, a beaming six-year-old Exodus introduces his piece.

“Today, I’m gonna play a ‘Ruff Ryders’ Anthem’ and this is how it goes,” Exodus said before playing the iconic song. After delivering his rendition, Exodus added a sweet message to his late father: “I love you, Daddy.” Check out the cute video below.

As Desiree explained in the caption, “Y’all should of known it was coming.” Previous updates on her page show Exodus displaying his musical talents and the progress he’s making.

“Proud mommy moment!,” she penned alongside a video of Exodus playing a nursery rhyme on the piano. “We literally just looked at the YouTube, twinkle twinkle little star kid guide for the piano twice and then I wrote down the letters for a guide for him and he memorized it by sound, without me even knowing and didn’t even look at the letters not once! I was shocked as hell lol Great job Exodus! ❤️ #ForeverX”

In another video, the little boy tried his hand at singing, belting out a cover of Adele’s “Easy On Me.”