Do New Text From Victim Prove Jonathan Majors Is No Monster?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans say the text makes her look like a victim.

The question everyone in Black Hollywood is asking right now is Jonathan Majors, the media darling and breakout star in the new movie “Creed III,” a monster.

Well, according to TMZ, his lawyers have released a text exchange between him and his alleged victim Priya Chaudhry that is supposed to prove that he is not.

“We’re about to kill ‘em with these texts!” – Jonathan Majors Lawyers. — Before you ask, Yes, I’m corny! (@Jocklaflair) March 30, 2023

In a text where he asked Chaudhry, “Did you leave the keys?”

She responded, “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.”

It continued, “I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this.”

“I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of the hospital,” she texted her former lover. “Just call me when you’re out.”

The woman continued to allegedly text, “They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed.”

“I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately. The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me.”

Adding, “I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can on my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all this will be relayed.”

Twitter users had mixed reactions to her text messages.

All those texts show me is that that woman *really* wanted Jonathan Majors to know that she didn’t want to get him in trouble, but we already knew that when they said she recanted everything a day after it happened — Two Title Teej (@Less_HumbleTeej) March 30, 2023

Jonathan Majors is a domestic abuser, and these texts confirm it wholeheartedly.



"We had a fight" and only the woman is injured? With signs of being strangled? She's clearly been manipulated before, and is being manipulated now. https://t.co/lFm55SphYM — ivy🦋✨️ (@IvyMarieArt) March 30, 2023

This Jonathan Majors situation is crazy. Those text messages his attorney shared kinda proves they were fighting 🥴 — Sha ⚖️ (@RichNConfidence) March 30, 2023

reading those Jonathan Majors texts and seeing how his girlfriend blames herself is heartbreaking. I really hope she’s surrounded by supportive people and getting the help she needs. — Nina bina ✨ (@Selena__Nina) March 30, 2023

Jonathan Majors and his lawyer should have known those texts would have the literal opposite effect they were looking for. Hasn't he ever heard accounts from a…ooooohhhh — Ken Spiffy Jr. (@phd_KDee) March 30, 2023