Do New Text From Victim Prove Jonathan Majors Is No Monster?

The question everyone in Black Hollywood is asking right now is Jonathan Majors, the media darling and breakout star in the new movie “Creed III,” a monster.
Well, according to TMZ, his lawyers have released a text exchange between him and his alleged victim Priya Chaudhry that is supposed to prove that he is not.
In a text where he asked Chaudhry, “Did you leave the keys?”
She responded, “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.”
It continued, “I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this.”
“I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of the hospital,” she texted her former lover. “Just call me when you’re out.”
The woman continued to allegedly text, “They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed.”
“I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately. The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me.”
Adding, “I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can on my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all this will be relayed.”
Twitter users had mixed reactions to her text messages.