Dodgers Manager Says He “Blacked Out” While “Twerking” On Ice Cube

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Learn about the unforgettable moment when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts danced with Ice Cube during the World Series celebration event.

Ice Cube may cut Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, some slack after hearing his remarks about their recent encounter during his performance at the MLB team’s World Series celebration event in Los Angeles.

In a lively conversation on Mookie Betts’ podcast, Roberts unabashedly relived his epic dance moves during Ice Cube’s performance at Dodger Stadium on Friday (November 1). The performance, which took place during the Dodgers’ World Series championship celebration following their parade in downtown Los Angeles, left Roberts in such a state of excitement that he admits, “I think I blacked out.”

Betts teased Roberts about the viral video of him dancing, joking that Roberts could even go on tour with Ice Cube. Though Roberts admits “that was my ass dropping right there,” he was quick to mention he still has “a bad knee” and “knows his limits.” No matter the case, he says the experience brought him back to his youth.

“I would love to go on tour with Ice Cube,” Roberts told Betts, reminiscing about his days cruising in his red Nissan Sentra. “This was like, it took me back to 1988 when I had…two tens in a wood box. That was what you did back in the day.”

Roberts painted the picture of his trunk thumping with woofers, his license plate rattling to the beats of N.W.A and Ice Cube “making all that noise.”

Could Dave Roberts be a backup dancer for Ice Cube? 😂 pic.twitter.com/u6zBR35xg0 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 5, 2024

The Dodgers’ championship celebration followed a thrilling World Series victory, where they triumphed over the Yankees in a decisive five-game showdown. Reflecting on the team’s spirit, Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández credited Ice Cube’s high-energy performance as a secret weapon in their victory, saying, “Ice Cube’s performance helped us secure the win.”

As the team danced alongside the gangsta rap icon, it became a symbol of unity and celebration—a fitting end to a stellar season for the Dodgers.

Check out the podcast clip above and relive the bizarre championship celebration moment in the post below.