Doechii Slams Trump’s Anti-Trans Policies

Doechii took the stage at the GLAAD Media Awards to denounce anti-LGBTQ+ policies and celebrate the community’s strength during a pivotal cultural moment.

The 26-year-old Hip-Hop artist, who identifies as bisexual, accepted the Outstanding Music Artist award and didn’t hold back in her remarks.

Referencing GLAAD’s mission, she said, “Those are the same things I strongly believe in and advocate for and that continue to propel me forward — especially now that hard-won cultural change and rights for transgender people and the LGBTQ community have been threatened. And I am disgusted. Disgusted. But I want to say that we are here and we are not going anywhere.”

Her speech came amid growing concerns from LGBTQ+ advocates over recent policy shifts under Donald Trump’s return to office.

Transgender individuals have reported distress over changes to federal documentation, including passports, that affect how their gender is recognized.

During her time on stage, Doechii also acknowledged the legacy of past winners in her category.

“I am thrilled at being recognized with such a prestigious award by GLAAD and to be joining prior honorees such as Renee (Rapp), Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith and Janelle Monáe,” she said. “This is a huge and special moment as well because GLAAD is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, which is super fab.”