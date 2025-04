Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat said she’s “more angry than you know” amid backlash after a podcast reignited debate around her image.

Doja Cat pushed back against renewed criticism and resurfaced allegations after a viral podcast clip reignited debate over her past behavior and Hip-Hop credentials.

On Wednesday evening (April 2), the Grammy-winning artist took to X (Twitter) to address the backlash.

“I don’t want to stand up for myself in regards to all of these lies being told because to be honest I don’t think it will make a difference,” she began. “Maybe I’m wrong and maybe it would. Ive just learned to let ignorance be and let people learn and use their own discernment.”

Doja added, ” If you watch the ‘news’ and believe it all what kind of person does that make you? I’m enough. My music is enough. My word is enough. Everything following that is everyone else’s problem but mine.”

Doja Cat later deleted the post.

Her comments came after a clip from Apple Music’s “Rap Life Review” podcast went viral, where hosts debated Doja Cat’s place in Hip-Hop and revisited her history of controversy.

One host, Eddie, acknowledged that she was “really good at music” and “raps well” but added, “She’s not hip-hop.”

Ebro Darden brought up past incidents, including her involvement in “racial chat rooms showing feet” and wearing a T-shirt featuring comedian Sam Hyde, a figure associated with alt-right and neo-Nazi circles.

them saying this about doja is so unprofessional especially on a platform like @AppleMusic 🫤 pic.twitter.com/JTUef9TNaW — Doja HQ (@DojaHQs) April 2, 2025

Darden also questioned, “She ain’t Black enough? She too lightskin?” and asked if she was “playing with white people too much?”

Doja Cat responded to a user who said the criticism made her “mad,” replying, “I’m more angry than you know and incredibly disappointed.” When another user said critics had “ruffled your feathers,” she answered, “100%.”

Doja Cat Previous Controversies

The renewed scrutiny echoes backlash from May 2020. Doja Cat was accused of participating in online chatrooms tied to white supremacist groups.

She denied the allegations, calling them “100% incorrect.” Doja admitted, “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child,” but insisted she was never “involved in any racist conversations.”

She added at the time, “I’m a Black woman. Half of my family is Black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

More criticism followed in October 2023 when she posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt featuring Sam Hyde holding a rifle. The image drew backlash from users who said she was promoting fascist and neo-Nazi imagery.

In a later interview with Ebro Darden, Doja Cat addressed the shirt. “You can’t know everything,” she said and explained she thought Hyde was funny. She emphasized the shirt “wasn’t meant as an attack” and distanced herself from political discourse, saying, “Politics are not something that I wanna sweep into my life. I just want creativity and joy.”

Doja Cat’s upcoming album Vie is expected to drop later this year.