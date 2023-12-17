Doja Cat Claims Angry Fans “Misinterpreted” Her Sense Of Humor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat claims her comments about her fans have been widely misinterpreted. Is she backpedaling?

Doja Cat has set the record straight on her relationship with her fans.

Doja Cat denied the assumption she “hates” her supporters, claiming people have misinterpreted her “sense of humor.”

“One thing I do wanna set straight is: You’ll never see a direct quote of me saying I hate my fans. Not once. But it’s a really big misquoted thing,” Doja Cat said. “Everybody is saying she hates her fans. Never said that, but I do like to play with that as a meme.”

The pop star noted that “people who get it, get it And I’m fine with that,” Doja voiced. “I don’t have to explain my sense of humor and explain comedy to anyone. If people don’t see the joke, then they just don’t see the joke, and it’s not my responsibility to have them understand.”

Doja Cat courted controversy earlier this year after lashing out at her fans online. The performer criticised supporters who had created fan accounts dedicated to her and who referred to themselves as “kittenz.”

“My fans don’t get to name themselves s###. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f###### ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house,” she posted on Threads at the time.

Meta confirmed that Doja lost 237,758 followers the weekend of her post. She later deleted her account following the online dispute.