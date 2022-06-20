Doja Cat Explains How Nicki Minaj Is Making Her A Better Businesswoman

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat revealed her biggest inspiration in the music biz happens to be the biggest rapper as well – the QUEEN, Nicki Minaj! Read more!

Doja Cat looks to Nicki Minaj for inspiration to be a fierce businesswoman.

At the end of her track, “Get Into It (Yuh),” Doja namedrops the Nicki Minaj, thanks her, and tells her she loves her, and the “Say So” star explained in a new interview that she has been looking to Nicki as a source of inspiration for years.

She told Elle magazine that she’s learning how to channel Nicki’s “lioness fierceness” and creative hustle.

“I think her as a businesswoman really inspired me,” she said. “The way Nicki can carry herself felt almost alien to me because I was kind of a little runty kid, trapped in her room, just watching YouTube videos. And back then, I was like, ‘Damn, that’s dope.'”

Doja Cat offered Nicki Minaj the opportunity to appear on her track, but she turned the feature down, saying in a Twitter Spaces conversation last year that she “didn’t think I could bring anything to it.

Elsewhere in her Elle interview, Doja Cat revealed more details about her next album, which will be predominantly rap.

“I have been getting songs and things sent to me… Oh f###, I wish I could tell people!” she exclaimed. “There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes, and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”