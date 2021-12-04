Doja Cat Unveils Interactive Coding Experience For “Woman” Video

Doja Cat teamed up with Girls Who Code to promote coding with an interactive experience for her “Woman” music video.

Doja Cat is letting fans make alterations to her “Woman” video.

The RCA Records artist has partnered with Girls Who Code to launch an interactive experience designed to inspire interest in technology and computer science. Doja Cat’s DojaCode website allows users to change her “Woman” music video through basic coding languages.

“I am so excited that Girls Who Code has partnered with me to make my ‘Woman’ music video the world’s first codable music video,” Doja Cat said in a press release. “Fans all over the world will get to input code via a microsite and unlock some really cool special features. It’s going to be awesome.”

DojaCode users are introduced to three coding languages and given easy-to-follow instructions for beginners. Fans make their inputs on the site then get to see Doja Cat’s video transform in real time.

“At Girls Who Code, we know firsthand that girls and young women are some of today’s most powerful creators and change-makers,” Girls Who Code CEO Tarika Barrett said. “However, too few know that they can have a career in computer science, and that it can open up an entire future of possibility to nurturing their passions.

Barrett added, “Learning to code enables you to change the world around you, and we’re thrilled to partner with global superstar Doja Cat, beloved by young people everywhere, as we invite girls to experience ‘Planet Her,’ a place where they get to be in control.”

Try DojaCode and put a new spin on the “Woman” video here.