Doja Cat Jittery After Reaching Smoking Milestone

Rap star/singer Doja Cat celebrated a Major milestone with her fans, although she admits she’s “ready to peel her skin. Off!”

Doja Cat hasn’t vaped for 70 days.

The Kiss Me More hitmaker, real name Amala Dlamini, filmed an Instagram Live on Wednesday in which she marked reaching the milestone.

“I quit vaping. It’s day 70 of no vape. Are you proud of me? Day f###### 70. No vaping,” she declared while painting a picture.

However, Doja confessed that the process hasn’t been without its challenges.

“I would love to have a smoke. In the name of love, I would love to have a f###### smoke,” the 26-year-old continued. “M###########. I’m going to peel my f###### skin off.”

Back in May, Doja was forced to cancel several concerts as a result of tonsil surgery. She had to drop off a tour with The Weeknd because her tonsils were infected. She had restorative surgery on her throat but discovered the problem was even more profound.

The “Kiss Me More” artist explained to her fans, saying, “Hi guys, I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately, I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling.”

“That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

As a result of the operation, Doja Cat decided to give up her vaping habit.