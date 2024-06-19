Doja Cat & Post Malone To Headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat and Post Malone are headlining the 2024 Global Citizen Festival along with Jelly Roll, Rauw Alejandro.

Doja Cat and Post Malone are set to headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival. It was announced on Tuesday (June 18) that Doja and Post will join Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro at this year’s edition of the annual charity festival.

The event, which will take place on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park on September 28, is an annual music festival organized by the Global Poverty Project.

The festival will be hosted by Global Citizen ambassador and actor Hugh Jackman, featuring appearances from UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall and Global Citizen Festival curator Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

In a statement, Doja Cat said she was looking forward to working with the organization.

“It’s been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris, and I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place,” Doja Cat said. “We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change.”

Additionally, Hugh Jackman shared, “As a longtime supporter of Global Citizen and its mission, I am thrilled to be returning as host of the Global Citizen Festival this fall.”

“For over a decade, Global Citizen has driven life-saving impact for nearly 1.3 billion people worldwide, and we’ll gather once again on September 28 to help end extreme poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity.”

The Greatest Showman star added, “I can’t wait to see you all on Central Park’s Great Lawn to collectively call for change on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable communities.”

Performers at last year’s festival included BTS’ Jung Kook, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Conan Gray.