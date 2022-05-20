Doja Cat Reveals Her Tonsil Surgery Means She “Might Have Some Bad News” For Fans 

Doja Cat revealed she had to undergo surgery after smoking and drinking at the Billboard Awards exacerbated her throat infection.

Doja Cat shared some worrying news with her fans after undergoing surgery on her tonsils after contracting an infection, hinting she may not be singing for a while.

“Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil,” she tweeted on Thursday evening (May 19). “I had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f##### so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon.”

The Planet Her artist also revealed her drinking and vaping during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards exacerbated the infection.

“Nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking f##### antibiotics,” Doja Cat explained. However, she forgot that she was taking them before drinking wine and vaping all day. “Then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today.”

Doja Cat took a swift sip of her drink and puff of her vape moments before going on stage to collect her Billboard award.

She went on to give details of the procedure and revealed despite being okay, she’s suffering right now. “He poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out,” she divulged. “Then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok.”

Doja Cat Says “I’m Quitting The Vape For A While”

When a fan showed concern about her tonsils, Doja assured them she would “Try and get em removed for sure very soon.” Another fan questioned if she was currently vaping. “im quitting the vape for a while,” Doja Cat replied. “And hopefully i dont crave it anymore after that.”

She also explained she’s “too scared to hit” the vape because of the pain in her throat. “i cried for hours. its not worth it,” Doja Cat shared.

When fans suggested that she just throw the vape away she admitted, “throwing them away just instills panic. I’m addicted but I’m not weak.” She added, “so foh with that “THROW IT AWAY THEN QUEEN” s###. that doesn’t help anybody and it just sounds condescending to anybody whos actually struggling w nicotine addiction. ive tried all that throw it away s### before. doesn’t work.”

Ultimately, Doja Cat felt the love from her fans and thanked them for their support. “Yall bout to make me cry with all the reassurance. i appreciate it. thanks for being supportive. i love you.” Check out her tweets below.

goggels ;o @DojaCat nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking fuckin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today. 6:38 PM · May 19, 2022 34.7K

goggels ;o @DojaCat he poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok. 6:41 PM · May 19, 2022 16.9K