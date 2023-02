Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat turned more than a few heads in an epic gown at 2023 Grammy Awards. The “Kiss Me More” singer/sometimes rapper showed up at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 5) and made her mark.

Wearing a skintight dress with a one-shoulder neckline and dramatic skirt made from black Latex by Versace, Doja Cat accessorized the look with full-length gloves, dramatic eye make-up and oversized earrings.

Versace creative director Donatella Versace gushed in an Instagram post, “MAJOR gorgeousness.” She later shared a video of Doja Cat with the caption, “Versace vinyl for @dojacat at the Grammy Awards tonight. You look fierce, Doja!”