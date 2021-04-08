Doja Cat Set To Release “Kiss Me More” Single Featuring SZA

(AllHipHop News)
Over the last year, Doja Cat collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Chloe x Halle, City Girls, Mulatto, Saweetie, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and others. Another all-female collaboration is scheduled to land this week.
Doja announced she is releasing a new single titled “Kiss Me More” on Friday, March 9. Academy Award-nominated R&B singer/songwriter SZA will be a guest feature on the forthcoming record.
SZA previously worked with Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Justin Timberlake, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. She earned a solo Hot 100 Top 10 hit this year with “Good Days.”
Doja Cat’s career catalog includes the global smash “Say So.” The remix version of that track with Nicki Minaj reached #1 on the Hot 100 chart in 2020. Her Hot Pink track “Streets” peaked at #16 in 2021.
Kiss Me More feat. @sza – OUT Friday!💋 Pre-save now: https://t.co/0PaV2phtUs pic.twitter.com/5uz2ZsOpRZ
— I’m Doja (@DojaCat) April 7, 2021