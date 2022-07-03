Doja Cat Explains Her Uncanny Connection With Fans On Social Media

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat revealed the importance of keeping in touch with her massive fanbase and why she’s always on social media. Read more!

Doja Cat thrives on connecting directly with her fans via social media.

The “Say So” singer can often be found on her various social media channels, whether she’s hopping on Instagram Live, making a TikTok video, or responding to fans on Twitter.

In an interview with ELLE magazine, the Grammy-winning star explained that she thrives on this interaction and likes to get their feedback.

“I put a lot of things out there about myself. I’m just constantly on live… Sometimes I look at myself and I’m like, Well, if you could just f###### turn off your phone for, like, five minutes….” she said. “(But) when I’m getting creative in any way, I like to see what people think of it. I’ll be like, ‘Should I do this hat or that hat?’ Or ‘We’re going to do a ’90s- inspired makeup thing today.'”

However, the 26-year-old’s openness on social media has also landed her in hot water in recent years, with her coming under fire in 2018 for a homophobic tweet she wrote in 2015. Doja apologized for each of her missteps at the time.

When asked how she copes with social media controversies, she replied, “I just turn off my phone. I delete things and reopen them when I’m ready. That’s kind of how that works for me.”

The “Kiss Me More” star also assured fans that she will always be 100 percent authentic online, even if she’s saying the wrong thing.

“There’s no formula to win, but I think there’s a formula to lose,” she stated. “If you don’t believe in what you’re doing, people aren’t stupid – they’re going to pick up on that real quick. You just have to believe in yourself. It really sounds like some s**t out of The SpongeBob Movie, but it’s true.”