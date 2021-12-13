Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels All Jingle Ball Tour Shows

Doja Cat has cancelled the shows after contracting COVID-19 for the second time, testing positive for the first time back in July 2020.

Doja Cat revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has pulled out of all remaining stops on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

“As most of you probably heard earlier,” she wrote in the caption. “A few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution.”

She continued: “Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.”

iHeart update…I love you guys so much and I’m so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon 😔💕 pic.twitter.com/kwcmdGJTe4 — my sick sad ass (@DojaCat) December 10, 2021

While Doja Cat had already performed at three of the shows on the tour in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Chicago, she is unable to continue.

“While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love XO.”

Doja Cat is Getting Some Rest

Shortly after making the announcement, Doja shared her new regimen with her Twitter followers. “Turmeric ginger water sleep repeat x500,” she Tweeted.

turmeric ginger water sleep repeat x500 — my sick sad ass (@DojaCat) December 12, 2021

However, this isn’t Doja Cat’s first bout of the virus. She initially contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 months after mocking the pandemic at the start of the spread.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X joined Doja Cat and also withdrew from his performance at “Jingle Bell Ball 2021 with Barclaycard” in London this weekend. The “Montero” rapper had to pull out of the show at the last minute after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

“Sadly we have to announce that Coldplay and Lil Nas X have had to pull out of performing at this weekend’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard,” Capital said in a statement. “Both acts have had members of their teams test positive for Covid-19 and therefore are not able to perform.”

“We’d like to wish the very best and a speedy recovery to Coldplay, Lil Nas X and their teams,” the statement continued. “Of course, everyone at Capital is absolutely gutted, but the show must go on…”