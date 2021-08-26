Doja Cat to Host MTV VMAs

Doja Cat has just announced that she will be hosting the 2001 MTV VMAs! As well as performing at the event she will debut as this years host!

Yesterday, it was revealed that Doja Cat was among four names added to the list of performers at the video music awards, now comes the news that she will also host the event!

The singer made the announcement herself via Instagram in a post with the caption: “I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow.” She added a “mind blown” emoji to emphasize the significance of the appointment.

Doja, as well as hosting the show, is nominated for five awards including two of the night’s highest honors, “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year.”

The “Planet Her” singer performed at last year’s Video Music Awards, singing a medley of “Say So,” which earned her three VMA nominations that year, and “Like That.” She was nominated for four awards in 2020 and took home the win for “Push Best New Artist.”

It was announced previously that artists performing on the night include Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, LORDE, Machine Gun Kelly, and Olivia Rodrigo. As well as Doja’s addition to the lineup yesterday, Chloe Bailey (of Chloe x Halle), Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, and Twenty One Pilots were also added to the bill. More announcements are to come!

Doja is having an incredible 2021, releasing the “Planet Her” album named after the fictional planet she conceived for the project. The album features guest appearances by Young Thug, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, JID, and SZA. She recently dropped the ethereal video for her track with the Weeknd, “You Right”

Earlier this month, the singer and rapper sat down with the icon, Missy Elliot, for a conversation for Interview Magazine.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on September 12 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The show goes out live at 8 PM ET/PT on MTV.