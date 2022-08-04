Doja Cat Blocked From Replying On Twitter After Attacking Trolls

Doja Cat has claimed she can no longer send replies on Twitter after she went on a rant about some of the messages she receives.
The “Kiss Me More” star – real name Amala Dlamini – posted a screenshot showing three tweets in her draft folder that “failed to send” and alleged she was unable to respond to followers.
twitter isn’t letting me reply to anything now pic.twitter.com/P5U1ZGM1Cv
— smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022
“Twitter isn’t letting me reply to anything now,” she captioned the post.
One of the tweets read, “find a new hobby you f###### ghoul,” while another stated, “you’re obsessed with me you f##### dog, find another hobby.”
Earlier, Doja revealed she had decided to block some Twitter users.
I’m starting to block people. I seldom do. Very excited for the future of this.
— smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022
“I’m starting to block people. I seldom do. Very excited for the future of this,” the 26-year-old wrote, adding: “People r so f##### dumb istg (I swear to God) it’s terrifying.”
One follower called Doja out for not sharing “anything positive” on her account.
“Shut the f### up nerd nobody gives a f###,” she replied.
Representatives for Twitter have not yet responded to Doja’s claim that she has been blocked from replying to other users.