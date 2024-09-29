Doja Cat Wages War On…War

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat inspired a crowd of 60,000 at the Global Citizen Festival with a poignant call to action for global support.

Doja Cat took the stage at Central Park’s Global Citizen Festival on September 28, 2024, delivering a powerful message to an audience of 60,000.

The festival, a blend of activism and music, addressed issues like poverty, climate change, and equity.

Doja Cat discussed the urgency of continued global support for those affected by conflicts worldwide.

“Millions of men, women, and children in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, the Congo and all across the world are suffering in times like this,” she said. “It is important to remember that together, we have the power to bring change, love, light and hope to those who need it most.”

She acknowledged the collective efforts of fans who took action to secure their tickets by supporting Global Citizen’s mission through advocacy and volunteerism.

Emphasizing the importance of using communal voices to amplify change, she called for continuous efforts to help vulnerable populations.

“I joined forces with Global Citizen to help people in areas of conflict and crisis, and I know so many of you join me in taking action to earn your tickets to be here tonight,” Doja Cat stated. “But we can’t stop now. Please keep using your voice to help those fleeing violence get the food, shelter and education they need and very, very much deserve.”

The festival was a melting pot of music and activism, drawing attention to three core issues: eradicating poverty, protecting the environment, and fostering equality.

Doja Cat’s appeal resonated with the crowd, building on the festival’s ethos by encouraging continuous engagement.

“There is a beauty and strength in all of you who are watching this and who choose to be here tonight, and this is our time to put it into what matters most, and that is life right now,” she concluded.

Other artists who hit the stage during the evening included Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Blackpink’s Lisa, and others.