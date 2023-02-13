Doja Cat Didn’t Plan To Make Big Statement With Feminist Anthem “Woman”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat didn’t set out to make a “feminist anthem” with her song “Woman.”

The rapper/singer, real name Amala Dlamini, recorded the song for her third studio album Planet Her, with the track garnering three Grammy nominations.

Reflecting on the success of “Woman” during an interview for Variety, Doja admitted that she hadn’t planned to make a “great statement” with the release.

“It’s not like a big feminist anthem – absolutely not. I didn’t want to make a great statement, but if somebody felt empowered by it, that’s fantastic, and that’s what I want, though it’s not what I seek,” she explained. “I think the song can also definitely sound submissive in a way, so it just goes both ways.”

And while Doja was pleased to receive recognition with her Grammy nods, she insisted she places little weight on awards.

“I think it can become very toxic to focus on stuff like that. And the last thing I want is to forget about the music – forget about why I’m here. So, to focus on winning, it’s not going to make my music sound better,” the 27-year-old continued.