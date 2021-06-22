Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington Launching Film School For At Risk Teens

Kerry Washington and Don Cheadle are among the Hollywood a-listers opening up a new film school for at-risk teens in Los Angeles.

Kerry Washington, Don Cheadle and George Clooney are among the Hollywood stars who have co-founded a film-focused high school in Los Angeles for underserved communities.

Mindy Kaling and Eva Longoria are also involved in the venture,

The Roybal School of Film and Television Production, which will launch next year with 14 and 15-year-old students in the ninth and 10th grades, before expanding to admit youngsters in the 16 and 17 year age group up to 12th grade.

Those enrolled will receive both a traditional academic education and advice and input from showbusiness industry professionals.

“Our aim is to better reflect the diversity of our country. That means starting early. It means creating high school programs that teach young people about cameras, and editing and visual effects and sound and all the career opportunities that this industry has to offer,” Clooney said in a statement obtained by Variety

“It means internships that lead to well-paying careers. It means understanding that we’re all in this together.”

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Superintendent Austin Beutner added: “This effort will help open the doors of opportunity for a diverse group of students from under-served communities. This groundbreaking program will help prepare students for good-paying jobs in the film and television industry by integrating practical industry experience and internships for students into the curriculum…” (SK