Donald Glover Developing Lando Calrissian Movie

Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian TV series will now be a movie.

It was announced in July that the “Atlanta” star and his brother Stephen had been tapped by Disney and Lucasfilm to make “Lando,” a TV series about the “Star Wars” character Donald played in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

However, Stephen revealed during an appearance on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast that “Lando” would now be a movie.

“It’s not even a show… the idea right now is to do a movie. Right now, because of the strike, it’s kind of like telephone, all of the information,” he told the host.

Representatives for Lucasfilm later confirmed the news. The “Lando” project has gone through many changes. When it was first announced in December 2020, Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien was attached to helm the limited series.

However, the filmmaker found out he had been replaced when Donald Glover and Stephen’s involvement was announced in July.

“This is me finding out (right now),” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Donald is a national treasure. Glad he and Stephen get to carry the character forward their way. Can’t wait to see. Rooting for everybody Black.”

In a video interview with GQ in April, Donald Glover declared that he would “love to play” Lando again in the “right” project.

“I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck,” he stated. “I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”

Lando was originally played by Billy Dee Williams in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.”