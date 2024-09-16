Donald Trump Accused Of Staging Latest Assassination Attempt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Secret Service foiled an apparent assassination attempt while Donald Trump was playing golf in Florida.

Conspiracy theorists claimed Donald Trump staged a second assassination attempt following a shooting at the former President’s golf course in Florida. #StagedAssassinationAttempt trended on X (formerly known as Twitter) as skeptics questioned the shooting.

The Secret Service stopped what the FBI called an apparent assassination attempt on Sunday (September 15). Secret Service agents discovered an armed man hiding a few hundred yards away from where Trump was playing golf. An agent opened fire at the gunman, who left behind an AK-47 when he fled the scene.

Ryan Routh was identified as the suspect and arrested on Sunday afternoon. He was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Trump was unharmed. The Republican nominee declared he would “never surrender” in an email to his supporters.

“I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes,” he wrote on Truth Social. “It was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE. THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”

President Joe Biden also praised the Secret Service for keeping Trump safe.

“I am relieved that the former President is unharmed,” Biden said. “There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s opponent in the 2024 presidential race, said she was “deeply disturbed” by the possible assignation attempt. She condemned political violence.

“We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more to violence,” she said. “I am thankful that former President Trump is safe. I commend the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement partner for their vigilance.”

Trump survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally in July. The gunman, Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed at the scene.