Amber Rose Speech At RNC: Denies Donald Trump And His Supporters Are Racists

Amber Rose’s political transformation took center stage Monday (July 15) at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where the model and entrepreneur declared her support for former President Donald Trump.
This marks a striking shift for Rose, who previously criticized Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential run.
But on Monday, Amber Rose endorsed Trump for the 2024 election, stating her reasons passionately.
“My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life,” Amber Rose said. “That’s something that unites all American parents, whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, or liberals. We all want a better country for our children.
“I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump, President of the United States,” she added.
Amber Rose cited economic security and safety as critical factors influencing her newfound support, arguing that Trump’s policies make her feel protected as a single mother of two young children.
She also took the opportunity to criticize the media, accusing it of spreading falsehoods about Trump, a statement that prompted considerable applause.
She specifically addressed accusations of racism against Trump.
“My entire family is racially diverse, and I believed the left-wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist. My father said, ‘No, he’s not, Amber. What are you talking about?’ And when I insisted, he said, ‘Prove it.’ So to prove my father wrong, I did my research and looked into all things Donald Trump,” Rose explained.
“People have to do their research. I watched all the rallies, and I started meeting so many of his red-hat-wearing supporters. I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re black, white, gay, or straight, it’s all love,” she continued.
“If you’re watching this tonight, you know our country is in trouble. Just like me, when you go to the store to buy food for your family, you’re shocked. When you fill-up your gas tank, you’re p#####. I know I am,” she stated.
Reactions to Rose’s speech have been mixed. Some commend her for embracing right-wing principles, while others criticize what they see as a betrayal of her previous views.
Rose’s speech is part of a diverse RNC roster, featuring speakers like UFC CEO Dana White, country singers Lee Greenwood and Chris Jansen, and former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.