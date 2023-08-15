Donald Trump And 18 Allies Ordered To Surrender After Being Hit With 41-Count Indictment In Georgia Election Fraud Case 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Arrest warrants have been issued for Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants who have until August 25 to surrender.

Donald Trump and 18 others have been hit with a sweeping 41- felony count indictment by a Georgia grand jury, accused of plotting to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark are among the 18 co-defendants named in the indictment issued Monday night (Aug 14).

Like Young Thug and his YSL associates, Trump and the others were charged with racketeering alongside numerous conspiracy charges

“Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the indictment issued Monday night by the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reads in part.

In a press conference following the release of the indictment, Willis announced a grand jury authorized arrest warrants for all the defendants, including Donald Trump. The defendants have until noon on Friday, August 25 to “voluntarily surrender” to authorities in Fulton County.

D.A. Fani Willis tells Trump and other defendants they have until Friday, August 25th to “voluntarily surrender” after “arrest warrants” were issued pic.twitter.com/4SNjFnNxh5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 15, 2023

Willis also stated she intends to try all 19 defendants together within the next six months. She denied accusations the charges are politically motivated. “I make decisions in this office based on facts and the law,” Willis stated at the press conference.

The Fulton County indictment marks the fourth criminal case to be brought against Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Responds To Indictment

In a statement posted on Truth Social following news of the indictment, Trump disparaged the prosecutors bringing “bogus indictments“against him. He accused Willis of stalling her investigation “to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign.”

He also called out the “corrupt” Democrats and accused a “biased prosecutor” of fabricating the charges and betraying the trust of the American people. Read his statement in full below.