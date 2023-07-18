Donald Trump Expects To Be Arrested Again For Inciting MAGA Maniacs To Riot

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Amid a storm of legal challenges, Donald Trump anticipates another arrest tied to the Capitol riot, Read more!

Donald Trump is bracing for another arrest, this time in connection with the infamous Capitol riot on January 6, 2020. The news follows his recent arrest and arraignment in Miami for mishandling classified documents, marking a tumultuous period for the ex-president.

Trump’s legal team received a target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith, indicating he’s under investigation for his role in the Capitol riot.

The letter, a formal notice of a pending criminal indictment, suggests Trump’s arrest is imminent. Trump, however, remains defiant, stating he believes the investigation is politically motivated.

“WITCH HUNT!!!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform. “CROOKED JOE BIDEN & HIS INJUSTICE DEPARTMENT WANT TO INDICT & ARREST HIS PRESUMED POLITICAL OPPONENT (ME!), WHO IS LEADING HIM IN THE POLLS IN THE UPCOMING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024. SUCH A THING HAS NEVER HAPPENED IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE…AND IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CAMPAIGN??? ELECTION INTERFERENCE & PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!!!”

Trump’s rant comes on the heels of his other legal troubles. In June, he was arrested and arraigned in a Miami court on charges of mishandling classified documents.

He stands accused of trying to hide and lie about the documents, leading to 37 charges tied to the case. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges. Trump’s previous arrest was a significant event, marking the first time a former U.S. president has been taken into custody.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Trump’s legal team maintains he was given different treatment than other defendants due to his unique position.

The potential arrest related to the Capitol riot would add another chapter to Trump’s legal saga. The riot, which resulted in the deaths of five people and injuries to many others, was a shocking event that had lasting repercussions on American politics.

Trump’s role in allegedly inciting the riot has been a subject of intense scrutiny and debate. As these legal proceedings unfold, Trump continues to be a prominent figure in the Republican Party. Despite his legal troubles, he remains a leading candidate for the GOP, highlighting his enduring influence within the party.