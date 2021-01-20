Donald Trump Commutes Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s 28-Year Sentence

(AllHipHop News)
In the final hours of his presidency, Donald Trump announced a flurry of last-minute pardons and commutations. Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was among the individuals granted clemency by the outgoing POTUS.
Kilpatrick was convicted in 2013 of federal corruption crimes, including racketeering, bribery, extortion, and fraud. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison and had another 20 years left on his sentence before Trump commuted his time behind bars.
The White House released the following statement:
President Trump commuted the sentence of the former Mayor of Detroit, Kwame Malik Kilpatrick. This commutation is strongly supported by prominent members of the Detroit community, Alveda King, Alice Johnson, Diamond and Silk, Pastor Paula White, Peter Karmanos, Representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo of the Michigan House of Representatives, Representative Karen Whitsett of the Michigan House of Representatives, and more than 30 faith leaders. Mr. Kilpatrick has served approximately 7 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office. During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.
“My position on the disgraced former mayor of Detroit has not changed. Kwame Kilpatrick has earned every day he served in federal prison for the horrible crimes he committed against the people of Detroit,” said United States Attorney Matthew Schneider. “He is a notorious and unrepentant criminal.”