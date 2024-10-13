Arsenio Hall Reveals Shocking Story About Trump, Diddy & Aubrey O’Day

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Arsenio Hall shared details about Diddy’s parties and Trump unexpectedly defending the music mogul on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Arsenio Hall recently opened up about his experiences attending parties thrown by Sean “Diddy” Combs, offering some surprising insights, including an incident where former President Trump defended Diddy from Aubrey O’Day.

Arsenio Hall shared the story during an interview on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, describing the range of Diddy’s parties—from family-friendly events to more notorious, after-hours gatherings.

“I’ve seen Diddy parties where children were there,” Hall explained, clarifying that not all of the legendary mogul’s gatherings are the wild events people often imagine.

“For instance, you use a person’s home and their family is in the home, so it’s fun, legitimate, 8:00 p.m.,? Lots of food and music,” Arsenio Hall said.

However, Hall also acknowledged that Diddy’s events sometimes took a different turn after hours.

“I’ve also seen the ones that last longer than eight or nine,” he said knowingly.

While Hall humorously dodged confirming whether he attended any of the more scandalous “Freak Offs,” he joked about his strategy for avoiding trouble.

“My secret has always been, first of all, I don’t go anywhere without my woman,” Hall said, laughing.

“If you have the rule of not going anywhere alone, you don’t get in as much trouble. It’s very rarely does somebody say, ‘Yeah, me and my boys were hanging out and I end up with a dick in my ass,’ you know? It rarely happens.”

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Arsenio Hall recalled a moment involving Trump during Hall’s time on the reality show Celebrity Apprentice.

He described a behind-the-scenes exchange between Trump and fellow contestant Aubrey O’Day.

Aubrey O’Day rose to fame as part of Danity Kane, the girl group formed during the Diddy-produced Making the Band reality series.

O’Day previously alleged that her withdrawal from Danity Kane was due to her refusal to meet Combs’ expectations, which went beyond her talent.

Additionally, O’Day swore that Combs often commented about her physical appearance and evaluated her looks.

“She says some negative things about Diddy, and I’m listening. Trump chimes in and defends Diddy and that surprised me because usually Trump don’t defend nobody but himself,” Hall revealed.

Hall recounted Trump offering Diddy his full support.

“For him to speak up and say, ‘Well, I like him, he’s a good guy. I’ve never had a problem.’ He gives him a full-throated vote of character.” Hall said.

On the other hand, O’Day strongly disagreed, calling Diddy a “horrible person.”

It was a moment that stuck with Hall, who concluded, “I had no idea one day this was going to play out in real-time. But Trump liked Diddy.”