Donald Trump’s Executive Order Sparks Outrage Over Voting Rights Restrictions

Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration, drawing backlash from critics.

Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating proof of citizenship for voter registration in federal elections.

The move sparked immediate backlash from voting rights advocates who warn of widespread disenfranchisement.

Under the directive, prospective voters must present official documents such as passports, Real IDs or military identification cards to register for federal elections.

The Election Assistance Commission has been tasked with swiftly updating federal voter registration forms.

The executive order also compels states to purge noncitizens from voter registration lists.

Additionally, states will no longer be allowed to count mail-in or absentee ballots received after Election Day. States refusing to comply risk losing critical federal election funding.

Trump’s administration claimed the order was a necessary step to combat voter fraud, explicitly targeting noncitizen voting.

However, critics pointed out that documented cases of such fraud are extremely rare, suggesting the measure is unnecessary and potentially discriminatory.

Legal experts and advocacy groups condemned the order, arguing it exceeds presidential authority and violates constitutional protections.

Voting rights organizations also raised alarm over the potential disenfranchisement of millions of eligible voters, especially in marginalized communities lacking easy access to required identification documents.

The threat of withholding federal election funds from states failing to comply has drawn additional criticism. Opponents label the tactic coercive and an intrusion into state governance of elections.

Multiple lawsuits challenging the order are expected.