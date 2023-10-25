Donald Trump Fined Again For Not Being Able To Keep His Big Mouth Shut

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A New York judge fined Donald Trump for his second violation of a gag order in the former president’s civil fraud trial.

Donald Trump reportedly received a second fine for violating the gag order in his New York fraud trial. Judge Arthur Engoron fined the former president $10,000 on Wednesday (October 25).

Trump was fined $5,000 for his first violation on October 20. Judge Engoron threatened to impose “far more severe sanctions” if Trump violated the gag order again.

The warning didn’t make Trump more mindful of his words. He took a shot at the judge and another person involved in the civil trial while speaking to reporters during a court break on Wednesday.

“This judge is a very partisan judge with a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside of him,” he said, per Reuters. “Perhaps even much more partisan than he is.”

Judge Engoron assumed the Republican politician was referring to the judge’s clerk. Trump previously attacked the clerk on social media, which is why the gag order was imposed in the trial.

“Personal attacks of any member of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I will not tolerate them,” the judge said earlier this month.

Trump claimed he was talking about his former attorney Michael Cohen when referring to someone “partisan” sitting next to the judge. Cohen testified for a second day in the fraud trial on Wednesday.