Donald Trump Goes Cuckoo With Wild Biden And Obama Conspiracy

Donald Trump is facing 91 criminal charges in four cases, but his legal troubles aren’t stopping him from spouting conspiracy theories.

Donald Trump returned to the conspiracy theory well at rallies in Florida and New Hampshire. The twice-impeached politician claimed President Joe Biden is still working for former president Barack Obama at events on Monday (October 9) and Wednesday (October 11).

“It’s never been worse than it is now under crooked Joe Biden and, frankly, his boss, Barack Hussein Obama,” Trump told a New Hampshire crowd on Monday, per NBC News. “I think it’s his boss.”

Trump reiterated his baseless allegations in Florida on Wednesday. He emphasized Obama’s middle name Hussein, which was a dog whistle often used by the Republican presidential candidate in the past.

“Instead of keeping terrorists and terrorist sympathizers out of America, the Biden administration is inviting them in,” Trump said in Florida on Wednesday. “You know why? ‘Cause he’s got a boss. Who’s his boss? Barack Hussein Obama. Barack Hussein. Barack Hussein Obama. Remember the great Rush Limbaugh? Barack Hussein Obama. He’d go, ‘Barack Hussein Obama.’”

President Biden served as Obama’s vice president from 2009 to 2017. Trump was not the first person to suggest Obama was secretly calling the shots in 2023. The conspiracy theory gained traction online before Trump mentioned it at his rallies.

Trump is running for president despite facing 91 criminal charges. He was indicted four times over the past year.