Donald Trump Has Black Twitter Baffled After Claiming Immigrants Are Taking “Black Jobs” During Presidential Debate 

Donald Trump accused Biden of allowing high levels of immigration through the Southern border, leading to a loss of“Black jobs.”

Donald Trump is catching heat online following his remarks about “Black Jobs” during the first presidential debate of the 2024 election.

On Thursday evening (June 27) the political rivals faced off in a testy debate. Inflation was among the hotly contested debate topics, with Trump blaming Biden for creating high inflation. He also accused Biden of allowing high levels of immigration through the Southern border. PBS News categorized these claims as false.

“He’s blaming inflation and he’s right. It’s been very bad,” Trump stated. “He caused the inflation and it’s killing Black families and Hispanic families and just about everybody. It’s killing people.”

Trump continued. “The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border. They’re taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs.”

Trump & Biden Faceoff On Inflation

His comments caused a stir, and “Black Jobs” began trending on X (Twitter) following the debate.

Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of BlackPAC, an organization that works to mobilize Black voters, told Reuters that the reference to migrants taking Black jobs had become “a hilarious meme all across Black Twitter right now.” She added, “That there are specific Black jobs for Black people that immigrants are coming to take. Utter nonsense.”

Like Shropshire, many online questioned Trump’s remarks.

“Trump said Hispanics are coming in to USA and taking Black jobs…. WHAT THE F### IS A BLACK JOB???!!” one person asked.

Trump said Hispanics are coming in to USA and taking Black jobs….



WHAT THE F### IS A BLACK JOB???!! — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) June 28, 2024

“’Black jobs’ is one of the craziest things I’ve heard. Which came right after ‘he’s being like a Palestinian, but a bad one.’ H########,” added another.

"Black jobs" is one of the craziest things I've heard. Which came right after "he's being like a Palestinian, but a bad one."

H########.



H########. — brandon / jinx / big jinx (@brandonjinx) June 28, 2024

Meanwhile, academic and author Marc Lamont Hill stated, “I hate that no one has challenged this notion of ‘Black jobs.’”

I hate that no one has challenged this notion of "Black jobs." — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 28, 2024

Check out some of the other reactions from Black Twitter below.

WTF is “Black jobs”? Answer quickly pic.twitter.com/7GCzLKffuc — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 28, 2024

Me searching for the “black jobs” on LinkedIn tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hZiUGHF5df — 💛BeMy. (@BeMyFiasco) June 28, 2024