Donald Trump Hires Top Hip-Hop Lawyer As FBI Closes In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former President Donald Trump has hired one of hip-hop’s top guns to represent him as the feds close in on the ex-POTUS!

Disgraced former U.S. president Donald Trump has ditched his band of corporate lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani who is in a world of trouble himself and is reaching out to a new team for legal representation.

According to 11 Alive, Mr. 45 has hired Drew Findling to represent him as he defends himself against his alleged acts of treason and abuse of executive power during Georgia’s 2020 election.

Findling is known in the Hip-Hop world as the attorney for rappers like Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Migos, and Waka Flocka Flame. So powerful is the attorney, Offset told the New York Times in 2018 that he was the “biggest lawyer in the game.”

The Findling Law Firm confirmed on Thursday that he and two other lawyers, Jennifer Little and Dwight Thomas will serve the former president as he navigates a probe by Fulton County regarding his participation in getting Georgia’s 2020 election results thrown out.

District Attorney Fani Willis is leading the investigation, the same DA that is leading the prosecution in the Young Thug and Gunna Rico trial.

The statement from the lawyer’s firm said it was “committed to fighting this misuse of the law and taxpayer resources.”

Adding “The team is confident that there have been no violations of Georgia law.”

This is a turn from a post he made in 2018 regarding the then-president.

“The racist architect of fraudulent Trump University criticizing Lebron, the founder of a free school for children…. POTUS pathetic once again!,” he tweeted.

The racist architect of fraudulent Trump University criticizing Lebron, the founder of a free school for children…. POTUS pathetic once again! — Drew Findling (@DrewFindling) August 4, 2018

What’s not pathetic is that check he will receive for repping Donald Trump.

Guiliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham have also been tapped to testify about their and Trump’s scheme to ruin steal votes and shift them to his side in one of his failed, desperate attempts to overturn the 2020 election.