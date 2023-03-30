Donald Trump Indicted; MagaManiacs Threaten War

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A grand jury indicted Donald Trump, making him the first former president to be charged with a crime.

Donald Trump became America’s first former president to be charged with a crime.

According to multiple reports, a New York grand jury indicted Trump on Thursday (March 30). The former president has been under investigation for hush money paid to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen admitted he paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about her alleged affair with the ex-president. Daniels, an adult film star, allegedly had sex with Trump in 2006.

Daniels received money for her silence in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Reports about the payment emerged in 2018.

The exact charge or charges against Trump haven’t been disclosed. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation reportedly focused on falsifying business records.

Trump, who is running for president in 2024, denied any wrongdoing. His current lawyer Joe Tacopina echoed the same sentiment in a statement to the Associated Press.

“He did not commit any crime,” Tacopina said. “We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.”

News of Trump’s indictment sparked outrage from his ardent supporters on social media. MAGA diehards suggested going to war in support of the twice-impeached ex-president.

Check out some of the MAGA reactions to the indictment below.

#BREAKING YES WE WILL WIN WITH OUR GREAT PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP!!! @realDonaldTrump



ITS WAR!!!



ITS WAR THEN YOU DIRTY CRIMINALS demoRats 🐀



THERES NO COMING BACK FROM THIS #MAGA FOREVER 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💯 #americafirst RT #facts#TrumpIndictment https://t.co/9OxrJWECA9 pic.twitter.com/dPwGkRMFp5 — Joey 🇺🇸 (@joeysmichael) March 30, 2023

This is a dark day in American history. President Trump’s only “crime” was MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! These cowardly Democrats HATE Trump and HATE his voters even more. When Trump wins, THESE PEOPLE WILL PAY!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) March 30, 2023

What a stain on America, the continuous #WITCHHUNT against the greatest President in history, & now this BS #TrumpIndictment



THIS ONLY EMBOLDENS OUR #MAGA MOVEMENT! #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/4VpwcbDGAe — ❥❥𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝗼𝐧❥❥ (@CurlyGirlShan) March 30, 2023

#BREAKING YES WE WILL WIN WITH OUR GREAT PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP!!! @realDonaldTrump



ITS WAR!!! THEN YOU DIRTY CRIMINALS demoRats 🐀



THERES NO COMING BACK FROM THIS #MAGA FOREVER 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💯 #americafirst RT #facts#TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/uIpBGZlQlr — Joey 🇺🇸 (@joeysmichael) March 30, 2023