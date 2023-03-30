Donald Trump Indicted; MagaManiacs Threaten War

Donald Trump became America’s first former president to be charged with a crime.
According to multiple reports, a New York grand jury indicted Trump on Thursday (March 30). The former president has been under investigation for hush money paid to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen admitted he paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about her alleged affair with the ex-president. Daniels, an adult film star, allegedly had sex with Trump in 2006.
Daniels received money for her silence in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Reports about the payment emerged in 2018.
The exact charge or charges against Trump haven’t been disclosed. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation reportedly focused on falsifying business records.
Trump, who is running for president in 2024, denied any wrongdoing. His current lawyer Joe Tacopina echoed the same sentiment in a statement to the Associated Press.
“He did not commit any crime,” Tacopina said. “We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.”
News of Trump’s indictment sparked outrage from his ardent supporters on social media. MAGA diehards suggested going to war in support of the twice-impeached ex-president.
Check out some of the MAGA reactions to the indictment below.