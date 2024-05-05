Donald Trump-Supporting Maniac Indicted For Threatening DA Fani Willis Amid Young Thug Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A man accused of threatening Fani Willis, who is prosecuting Donald Trump and Young Thug, has been indicted over his threats.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading two high-profile RICO cases – one against Young Thug and another against former President Donald Trump – has not only been thrust into the spotlight but also into peril.

Willis became a target of serious threats concerning her safety thanks to a guy named Marc Shultz, a 66-year-old from California.

Shultz was recently indicted for making numerous threatening remarks targeting Willis online, specifically expressing intense malice and threatening her life in support of Donald Trump.

The threats, strewn with racial slurs, were posted on YouTube in October 2023, where Shultz menacingly declared Willis “will be killed like a dog” and emphatically stated, “FANI WILLIS WILL BE DEAD IN 2024.”

This stark violation of legal and moral conduct has brought Shultz into the glaring spotlight of national legal enforcement.

Over the years, there has been a troubling rise in the number of threats against those in public office, correlating often with high-profile cases and polarizing political climates.

The same thing happened to officials prosecuting Young Thug and YSL.

Quartavius Mender was arrested for making threats against Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.

Mender was booked into the Fulton County jail last week on 23 counts of making terroristic threats against the sheriff and his wife after demanding the release of Young Thug.

“Sending death threats to a public official is a criminal offense that will not be tolerated. Our office will continue to diligently coordinate with our federal, State, and local law enforcement partners to help protect public officials while performing their duties and who deserve to do so free from threats of harm and intimidation,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

Shultz appeared in federal court in San Diego and will be arraigned in Atlanta in June, reflecting the grave response to such threats against public figures.