Donald Trump Misgender’s Nicky Jam During Rally: “She’s Hot”

At a Las Vegas rally, Donald Trump mistakenly referred to male reggaeton star Nicky Jam as “she,” marking another public slip-up similar to when he called rapper Lil Pump “Lil Pimp” at a 2020 campaign event.

Donald Trump screwed up another artist’s name in a particularly embarrassing moment when he referred to Nicky Jam as “she,” even though Nicky Jam is a man.

This blunder happened when Trump introduced the reggaeton artist to the crowd at his campaign rally at the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas on Friday (September 13).

Trump said, “Latin music superstar Nicky Jam, do you know Nicky? She’s hot. Where is Nicky.”

Trump seemed genuinely shocked when Nicky Jam approached the podium with a full beard in his red MAGA hat. “Oh, look!” Trump exclaimed while shaking Nicky Jam’s manly hands.

Once on stage, Nicky Jam blew off being misgendered by Donald Trump and expressed his admiration for the 45th President of the United States.

“It’s an honor to meet you, Mr. President. People that come from where I come from, they don’t meet the President. So, I’m really lucky,” Nicky Jam gushed.

The U.S.-born, Puerto Rican-raised artist also showed his bilingual pride, shifting into Spanish, when he said, “Let’s make America great again,” to a round of applause from the crowd.

This slip-up from Trump is not an isolated incident.

Back in 2020, during a campaign rally in Michigan, Trump famously mispronounced rapper Lil Pump’s name, introducing him as “Lil Pimp.”

As he invited Lil Pump on stage, Trump stated, “Speaking of sound, music, and other things — one of the big superstars of the world — Lil Pimp!”

Despite the mistake, Lil Pump, a Trump supporter during the 2020 election, embraced the moment and the mix-up became another talking point of Trump’s sometimes awkward attempts to connect with pop culture.