Donald Trump Mocks LGBTQ Community To Promote His “Full Metal Jacket” Military Vision

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With the election just weeks away, Donald Trump is putting in every effort to secure votes—even at the expense of marginalized communities. On Sunday (October 13), the divisive and controversial politician posted a video to his Twitter (X) account depicting his vision for the United States military. Using clips of the 1987 film Full Metal […]

With the election just weeks away, Donald Trump is putting in every effort to secure votes—even at the expense of marginalized communities. On Sunday (October 13), the divisive and controversial politician posted a video to his Twitter (X) account depicting his vision for the United States military.

Using clips of the 1987 film Full Metal Jacket to represent Trump’s “macho” version for the military, the clip peppers in alleged service men in drag to represent “Comrade” Kamala Harris’ military. The video also includes a clip of Rachel Levine, a transgender woman who serves in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps as part of Biden’s administration. Trump wrote in the caption, “WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY!”

WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY! pic.twitter.com/zpWZhSKcEs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2024

Of course the comments section was littered with differing opinions. Those in favor of Trump wrote things like, “It’s no mystery why over 100,000 people showed up to your California rally today! It’s because WE THE PEOPLE love you! I turned 18 years old in August and CAN’T WAIT to cast my FIRST EVER VOTE FOR YOU this November!” Elon Musk, who owns Twitter (X), chimed in with, “Absolutely. The military’s job is to defend America, not engage in social activism.”

Those opposing Trump offered remarks like, “Trump wouldn’t have lasted one day in boot camp,” “I would expect nothing less from a rapist commander-in-chief” and, perhaps most importantly, “@realDonaldTrump. You’re the bone-spur draft dodger who called our POWs and fallen soldiers “losers”, the same brave men and women who gave their lives defending this country. You have no right to speak. You even tried to scrap the very Constitution you swore to protect, all because you couldn’t handle losing an election. So, sit down.”

The presidential election takes place November 7. Harris entered the race after President Joe Biden announced he would not be seeking a second term, prompting Democrats to spring into action. A new CNN Poll of Polls average of national polling finds an average of 50 percent of likely voters supporting Harris and 47 percent backing Trump, making it an extremely tight race. Every vote counts. Register here.