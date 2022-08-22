YOU PAID MORE THAN DONALD TRUMP IN TAXES: He Paid The IRS $750 In The Year 2017

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

President Trump paid less money in taxes than a McDonald’s employee makes in a two week check.

The average blue-collar working American paid more taxes in 2016 than former president Donald Trump.

It is true. Remember how his opponents kept asking him to release his tax statements, and he would not?

That’s because, according to a 2020 New York Times article, he only paid $750 in income tax that year, the year he was sworn into office as president.

The newspaper also discovered through the records they obtained that 10 out of 15 years, he paid nothing, using his multiple failed businesses and many loans to tap into loopholes for the rich.

Though the news is old, people are responding on Twitter like it ain’t sweet.

“Any of the 87,000 New IRS agents have my permission to ensure Donald Trump pays more than $750 in Federal Tax.”

Any of the 87,000 New IRS agents have my permission to ensure Donald Trump pays more than $750 in Federal Tax. — This Black Man🌞 (@markghost45) August 8, 2022

“WHAT? $750? Are you kidding me?!?! I’m on disability and paid more than that!! This is why he didn’t want his taxes released! He didn’t pay any!! $750 is pocket change to him! RIDICULOUS!!!”

WHAT? $750? Are you kidding me?!?! I’m on disability and paid more than that!! This is why he didn’t want his taxes released! He didn’t pay any!! $750 is pocket change to him! RIDICULOUS!!!



Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times #SmartNews https://t.co/lwZorLJlLM — Weathermom (Larissa)🐈‍⬛🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊 (@lshirley14552) August 22, 2022

“Even Trumpers know that is CHEATING!”

Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times. He paid $750.00 in fed taxes the year he was elected.



Even Trumpers know that is CHEATING!https://t.co/JCd7nOMN4i — Clem Roberts (@roberts_clem) August 22, 2022

“In 2019 I paid more in income taxes than Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos combined. You probably did too. That’s because Trump paid $750 and Bezos paid nothing. Something is wrong with this picture.”

In 2019 I paid more in income taxes than Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos combined.



You probably did too. That's because Trump paid $750 and Bezos paid nothing.



Something is wrong with this picture. — Never Republican – Plz follow & I'll FB! (@libertygirl14) August 15, 2022

How do you feel about this?