Donald Trump Parties At Nelly Performance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Despite once saying he didn’t the former president as the country’s top executive, he still showed up to perform at one of his sporting events.

President Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, rocked out at a Nelly concert he sponsored in New York City’s Gotham Hall.

According to the New York Post, the disgraced politician attended an LIV Golf-sponsored party on Wednesday, July 27. The event was the kick-off activation a day before the league’s tournament across the Hudson, in New Jersey at his golf course.

Here is the chart-topper featured on a Twitter post of Patriot Takes, a MAGAmaniacal organization, supporting 45.

Video shows him performing for a sea of white republicans, his hit song, “It’s Getting Hot in Here.”

Nelly performed at the LIV Golf tournament kickoff. The tournament is being held at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. pic.twitter.com/ebB6qXr6hK — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 28, 2022

Clay Travis also posted.

President Trump and Nelly tonight in NYC at LIV event. pic.twitter.com/PRVSGqmiEc — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 28, 2022

According to Celebrity Talent, it cost anywhere from $75K to $149K to book him, but depending on the event, the number of songs, and his rider, those numbers can balloon.

Nelly wasn’t the only celebrity in the spot. Trump connected with Republican and transwoman, Caitlyn Jenner — who spent the first half of her life as Olympic Decathlon gold medal winner Bruce Jenner and ex-husband to Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim Kardashian.

Jenner is scheduled to participate in The LIV Golf Bedminster pro-am will take place Thursday, July 28, starting at 10 a.m. with two former NFL stars, Sporting News reveals, and NBA All-Star and Basketball Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley.

The pro-am will take place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Many might be shocked that Nelly took the gig in the first place, considering all of the smoke around Trump and his part in the Jan. 6th insurrection. But he has previously said he rocks with the ginger, at least before he was the president.

“I liked Donald Trump,” Nelly admitted to Page Six in 2017. “I did. I just don’t like Donald Trump as my president,” the Grammy winner continued. “Dude is a trip.”

“Pre-presidency, I was cool with The Donald. Loved his hotels,” he also shared.

Nelly remarked, “He doesn’t surprise me as a person, he surprises me as a president because you don’t expect certain things, certain attitudes.”

Guess now that he is out of office, it is all good.

With him in attendance at the Nelly headlined event was his current wife, Melania, only weeks after his first wife Ivana transitioned.