Donald Trump Sentenced In Historic Hush Money Case 

Donald Trump has been sentenced just 10 days before he is set to be sworn in as president later this month.

Donald Trump has been sentenced to unconditional discharge on all 34 charges in his hush money case in New York. The sentence means Trump avoids any jail time, probation, or fines.

Judge Juan Merchan told the court this has been a “truly extraordinary case,” CNN reports.

“I wish you godspeed as you assume your second term in office,” Merchan stated.

Trump and his attorney, Todd Blanche, participated virtually from Florida.

Addressing the court, Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass reeled off a list of actions Trump took to undermine the jury’s unanimous verdict.

Steinglass said, “Far from expressing any kind of remorse for his criminal conduct,” Trump “encouraged others to reject the jury verdict, condemning his conduct as a “direct attack on the rule of law.”

Trump professed his innocence in a statement to the court, saying, “this has been a very terrible experience.” He added, “It’s been a political witch hunt, it was done to damage my reputation.”

This is a historic case, as Trump will become the first person convicted of criminal wrongdoing to assume the presidency once he’s sworn into office on January 20.

Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records in May 2024. The charges stemmed from hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Daniels claimed she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, which he has denied.

On Thursday (January 9), the Supreme Court rejected the president-elect’s request to block criminal proceedings, allowing his sentencing hearing to proceed as planned.

The ruling came with a narrow 5-4 vote, with four conservative justices dissenting. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett sided with the three liberal justices in the majority.

Donald Trump Vows To Appeal: “Great Injustice Done To Me”

The ruling comes just days before Trump’s scheduled inauguration for a second term on January 20, 2025.

The court stated that Trump’s concerns “can be addressed in the ordinary course on appeal.”

Trump called the decision “fair” but vowed to take further action, criticizing the case against him.

“We’re going to appeal anyway, just psychologically,” he said at a press conference Thursday, per NBC News. “Because frankly it’s a disgrace.”

In a social media post on the eve of sentencing, Trump thanked the Supreme Court for “trying to remedy the great injustice done to me.”

He declared himself innocent of the “fake charges,” claiming the case was politically motivated.

“For the sake and sanctity of the Presidency, I will be appealing this case, and am confident that JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL,” he wrote. “The pathetic, dying remnants of the Witch Hunts against me will not distract us as we unite and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”