(AllHipHop News)
The New York Times released a report on Donald Trump’s taxes and to the nation’s surprise, over the last 15 years, President Donald Trump has paid his annual federal income taxes only five times. Making the report even more absurd, documents obtained by the news outlet says that when he paid, he sent in only $750.
The average American pays about $12,000 in federal income taxes — which is leaving most people in the Hip-Hop world with the Conceited meme face.
But it is not only the rap community baffled by this, so are your basic white bread middle Americans, who are freaking out.
“I’m telling you there are people out there, and I know, I come from blue-collar, hard-working, these folks are scraping to make a living,” says Former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich. “They’re going to wake up and find this incredible mogul paid $750.”
The New York Times says that it will not release the taxes to the public, but notes the following:
- Because the president’s businesses were doing soooo bad 10 out of the 15 years since 2000, he paid no federal income taxes — instead of playing a big wig tycoon on The Apprentice reality show, he should have been fired for not increasing the bottom line of his economically fledgling corporations.
- The earnings he received from the aforementioned hit TV show totaled to about $427.4 million and he used them to fund his other businesses.
- In the years 2016 and 2017, while in office, it was reported that he paid only $750, included steep deductions like $70,000 for his hair care, and claimed his daughter, Ivanka Trump as a consultant for the Trump Organization writing off hundreds of thousands of dollars.
- Since becoming the President, he has engaged in business dealings that seem like a conflict of interest like receiving $397,000 from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association to stay in his Trump Hotel in Washington D.C. during his first year as president.
And despite paying less than $800 in federal income taxes, Trump paid Asian governments like India $145,400 and the Philippines $156,824 in 2017.
He still refuses to share his taxes to the public.
Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States of America, exalted in over 300 rap songs because of his assumed “business acumen.”
But he has been given at least $413 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire, starting at the age of 3.
Now it is clear that maybe he is not the master of the Art of the Deal, and America has been duped. According to Newsweek, “as of August 31, 2020, federal debt held by the public was $20.83 trillion and intragovernmental holdings were $5.88 trillion, for a total national debt of $26.70 trillion.”
Doesn’t look like he is the guy, despite what Kanye says, to economically Make America Great Again.