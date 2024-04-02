Donald Trump’s Team Targets “Anti-White Racism” In Potential Second Term

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump’s team intends to reshape legislation designed to combat racism if he wins the 2024 presidential election. According to Axios, Trump’s allies want to protect against so-called “anti-white racism” with their spin on Civil Rights-era laws.

“Trump’s Justice Department would push to eliminate or upend programs in government and corporate America that are designed to counter racism that has favored whites,” Axios reported. “Targets would range from decades-old policies aimed at giving minorities economic opportunities to more recent programs that began in response to the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd.”

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller’s America First Legal began to establish a legal blueprint for the “anti-white racism” crusade in lawsuits against the NFL, CBS and Paramount Global. America First Legal targeted the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates when hiring for key roles such as head coach and general manager. Miller’s organization sued CBS and Paramount for the alleged discrimination of a straight white man who wrote for the television show SEAL Team.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not attempt to refute the Axios report. Cheung promised a dramatic overhaul if his boss defeats President Joe Biden in November’s election.

“As President Trump has said, all staff, offices and initiatives connected to Biden’s un-American policy will be immediately terminated,” Cheung said.

The Trump team’s plan aligns with the views of his MAGA fanbase. Polling indicates his loyal followers believe racial minorities are favored over white people in America.

Trump seeks a return to office while battling various criminal charges. He faces four indictments, making him the first former president to be hit with federal or state charges.

New York prosecutors indicted Trump for business fraud while Georgia prosecutors got him for election interference. He was federally indicted for election interference and mishandling classified documents. Trump denies any wrongdoing.