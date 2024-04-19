Donald Trump Trial: Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside Courthouse

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Reporters and other onlookers saw a man engulfed in flames outside of Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York.

A shocking moment took place outside of the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is being held on Friday (April 19). According to multiple reports, a man set himself on fire.

The man threw flyers into the air before reaching inside his backpack and lighting himself on fire. The incident happened across the street from the courthouse in an area marked off for demonstrators.

Disturbing footage of the incident surfaced online. The man was seen writhing in pain amid a massive flame. One person grabbed a fire extinguisher and rushed to the scene to put out the flames. A medic attempted to help the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital. He was reportedly in critical condition.

CNN was on the scene and described in real-time a protester setting themselves on fire at the courthouse after the Trump jury was completed! pic.twitter.com/kMpHytObZV — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 19, 2024

Jury selection for Trump’s hush money trial began in Manhattan on Monday (April 15). The 12-person jury and one alternate were chosen by the end of the day on Thursday (April 18). Five more alternate jurors were selected on Friday.

The hush money case is Trump’s first criminal case heading to trial. He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors accuse him of illegally categorizing reimbursements to his former lawyer Michael Cohen. Trump allegedly tried to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Daniels said she had an affair with Trump. He denied her allegations.

Trump claimed he would testify in his hush money trial. He is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

“I’m testifying,” he said. “I tell the truth, I mean, all I can do is tell the truth. And the truth is that there is no case.”

Trump was indicted four times in 2023. He was also charged with election interference and mishandling of classified documents. Trump maintains his innocence.