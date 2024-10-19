Donald Trump Snags Another Rapper: Trick Trick Goes MAG

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former President Donald Trump continues to engage the hip-hop community in his bid for the White House, bringing out Detroit rapper Trick Trick at a rally, where he received a mix of support and criticism for endorsing Trump.

Former President Donald Trump continues to lean into the hip Hop community in hopes of reclaiming the White House.

Last night in Detroit, Donald Trump surprised the crowd by bringing out Detroit rapper Trick Trick.

Known for his strong local following and community activism in the city, Trick Trick joined Trump on stage to a roar of applause.

[A] man they love in Detroit is a rapper, and he’s one of the hottest in the world, actually—Trick Trick,” Donald Trump said before the rapper was officially welcomed on stage.

Trick Trick greeted the crowd with energy, although he declined Trump’s request for him to rap.

“If y’all know about Trick Trick, y’all know I’m about bringing it all to Detroit,” he said. “So please welcome the 47th President of the United States as we make Detroit great again.”

The crowd cheered as Trump returned the microphone, expressing his gratitude for the warm reception.

“You have some great people here,” Trump said.

“This is a great place. We’re going to really make it great again, just like the country. We did it once, and we have to do it again.”

The rally continued with Trump reiterating his focus on the upcoming election, emphasizing the importance of Detroit in his vision for America’s future.

Once again, hip-hop culture has taken Center stage as both presidential candidates spar to win the election.

Rappers like Sexyy Red, OT7 Quanny, Ye, Kodak Black, Sheff G, Lil Pump, Nicky Jam, Sada Baby and Azealia Banks have decided to back President Donald Trump.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris tapped hip hop radio host Charlamagne tha God to host an influential Q&A session that many felt helped her regain her footing within the black community.

Artists like Cardi B, Lil Jon, Quavo, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

As expected, Trick Trick received support and criticism for backing President Donald Trump.

